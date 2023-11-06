Monday, November 6, 2023 – Residents of Pipeline Estate in Nairobi were treated to a dramatic incident after a man was caught in a married woman’s house.

He had visited the woman when her husband was away for a steamy session, not knowing that he would return home unannounced.

The cheating woman’s husband stormed the house breathing fire and accosted the man for invading his ‘territory’

Residents wailed as the infuriated husband ganged up with other men to viciously attack the ‘intruder’.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.