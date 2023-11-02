Thursday, November 2, 2023 – A man in his 40s has been arrested after police received complaints over a prankster who dressed up as Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi for Halloween.

Abedi killed 22 people, some of them children as well as himself when he detonated his device in the foyer of Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the arena in May 2017.

Pictures show a man wearing an Arabic-style headdress, with the slogan ‘I love Ariana Grande’ on his T-shirt, and carrying a rucksack with ‘Boom’ and ‘TNT’ written on the front.

The disturbing Halloween costume which was posted on social media caused fury.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the man had been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

In a statement, the force said: ‘North Yorkshire Police can confirm that a man has been arrested after the force received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume on social media, depicting murderer, Salman Abedi who killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.

‘The man, who is aged in his 40s, was arrested on 1 November on suspicion of a number of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages.’