Sunday, November 19, 2023 – Popular blogger Aoko Otieno has painted President William Ruto as a violent man.

Taking to her X account, Aoko alleged that Ruto subjects his wife Mama Rachel to physical abuse.

She alleged that the First Lady had to undergo dental realignment surgery after Ruto punched her

“She had to undergo dental realignment surgery after Ruto punched her. Her jaw almost fell apart,” she tweeted.

Aoko said that although Kenyans dismissed Jirongo as a jealous loser when he sensationally claimed that he witnessed Ruto killing someone, the head of state is reportedly a very violent man.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.