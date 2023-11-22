Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – X-users believe that social media influencer Joy Muraya is dating former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter.

Rumours of Joy’s alleged affair with Keter surfaced after they posted photos at the same location in Dubai.

Keter posted a photo outside a lavish hotel in Dubai and shortly after, Joy posted a photo at the same location.

A hawk-eyed X-user connected the dots and posted the two photos on his X-handle, linking Joy to a romantic fling with the vocal MP.

“Small world,” he wrote.

Besides doing influencing gigs, Joy is said to be a high-end flesh peddler.

She spends most of her time in posh hotels, probably providing escort services.

She also uses her Instagram account to lure men by posting photos of her juicy body.

See steamy photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.