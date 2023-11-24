Friday, November 24, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malalah, has begged Western Kenya leadership to come together and work with the government of President William Ruto, or else they will regret it.

Speaking during the burial of Major Johnstone Malele in Kakamega County, Malalah warned that the region will continue to lag behind if its leaders continue to oppose the Ruto administration.

“I would like to beseech the leadership of the western region come on let us reason together even if you are in the opposition; let’s sit down and talk. If you wage war against the government, it will fear you.

“If you go to ask for something, you won’t get it, and at the end of the day, our people are the ones suffering,” said Malalah.

The UDA SG noted that the high cost of living is affecting even the Mt Kenya region, noting that the leaders from the areas close to the government were benefitting from it.

At the same time, Malalah warned Western leaders to stop opposing the Ruto government, saying Azimio leader Raila Odinga would take advantage and help the Nyanza people.

“I request the MPs from the Western region to come together so that we can work together to solve the problems we have. Because if you continue to stay aside, the first person who comes will take everything, and that person will be Raila Odinga because he is our friend.”

“We may oppose the government, but he will come and get his share, and he won’t bring it here; he will take it to his people. Please, let’s open our eyes early and work with the government,” Malalah added.

