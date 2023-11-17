Friday, November 17, 2023 – Former Mungiki cult leader Maina Njenga has said that he is doing everything possible to ensure that former President Uhuru Kenyatta makes peace with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Uhuru and Gachagua are bitter political rivals and are the most senior people in the Mt Kenya region.

Uhuru is regarded as the Mt Kenya community kingpin but Gachagua insists he is the region’s kingpin since the former President had retired.

However, speaking on Thursday, Maina said he has invited Uhuru and Gachagua to a function in Nyeri on December 31st where the community will decide who is the ‘real Mt Kenya political kingpin’.

“We are going to invite everybody, regardless of their political affiliation, the event will be a major one for our region, and it is our time to stand together,” he said.

Njega, however, did not disclose who Uhuru will hand over to.

“We have heard Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua talk about the unity of Mt Kenya. We saw a section of people converging in hotels, we want to meet people in public, in broad daylight, and we want to see everyone represented,” he said.

“We want everybody to come, as long as they are from the mountain.”

On whether Uhuru might hand over leadership to the DP, Njenga said it is not about one popular person but the people of Mt Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST