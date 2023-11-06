Monday, November 6, 2023 – Ex-Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has asked Mt Kenya region elected leaders to work for the electorate and stop being sycophants of President William Ruto.

Speaking at Munyuini Catholic church in Gatundu South on Sunday, Maina called on elected leaders from Mt Kenya to rise to the occasion, open their ears, and offer quick solutions to economic challenges bedeviling the people.

He particularly pointed out the need for the leaders to help restore sanity in the macadamia, coffee, and avocado sectors, products that continue to attract low prices in the local and international markets.

“Our macadamia and other crops must be handled with keenness to prevent losses among farmers. Sadly, the elected leaders are silent on this issue. Those leaders were pinpointed and not elected and therefore do not have the understanding of the challenges facing our people,” Maina Njenga said.

Macadamia, coffee, and avocado farmers from the Mt Kenya region have continued to incur losses in the last year due to poor market prices.

Despite the government’s assurance that it will stabilize the market, buyers and local processors have been buying their products at throw-away prices, a situation that has seen some uproot the crops to venture into more lucrative businesses.

For instance, brokers have been buying the nuts at as little as Ksh10 and Ksh20 per kilogram, an ever-low price that Maina Njenga insisted must change.

