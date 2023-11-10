Friday, November 10, 2023 – A 30-year-old Kitale woman is behind bars for swindling unsuspecting members of the public thousands of shillings in the masquerade of a Crime Records Officer capable of processing police clearance certificates for them.

Noline Awuor Odika alias Inspector Jane Atieno was arrested last evening at Maridadi area of Kwanza in Trans Nzoia county, in an operation conducted by crime researchers and operations detectives.

Jointly with her Ex-GSU hubby Keith Wanyama Yamame, the lovers in crime used about 11 subscriber sim cards to communicate and receive money from their targets, whom they issued with fake certificates at a Sh3,000 fee.

Notably, the certificates either bore forged signatures, or those lifted from previous office holders who are long retired.

In the sting operation that netted her, Wanyama the blackguard ex-cop sprinted into thin air braving the evening shivers, leaving behind a wife and a Subaru car that police detained. Sleuths are sharpening their claws on him.

Meanwhile, the DCI has facilitated the deployment of more staff at the Forensic Fingerprint Identification Bureau (FFID) to fast track the processing of police clearance applications, with the hope of significantly reducing the wait time.

