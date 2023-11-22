Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Kericho emergency service providers evacuated several tenants who were nearly trapped in a storey building that started to sink at night.

Eyewitnesses stated that the building began to submerge after it developed cracks.

“Kiplabat Flat near Kwa Michael Duka Moja, Kericho, is facing structural issues, necessitating an immediate evacuation,” one of the residents attributed the cracks to architectural flaws.

However, multiple reports alleged that the building’s foundation was worsened by the heavy rainfall in the country.

According to some eyewitnesses, the heavy rainfall and wind also carried away the roofing of the building, making it inhabitable.

Luckily, no one was injured during the night incident, as reported by emergency service providers who were on standby.

Residents encouraged construction workers and contractors to refrain from taking shortcuts to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the near future.

“Taking shortcuts to save on construction costs will come back to you,” one resident stated.

County officials have yet to respond to the issue or release a statement on the evacuation and prevention of such incidents amid the pounding El Nino rains.

The alarming incident happened barely a month after another building in Kabete Kiambu County sank.

Residents divulged that the storey building that was under construction started to develop cracks and eventually leaned on one side.

In the past, the influx of collapsing buildings in the country has been attributed to poor workmanship and the issuance of illegal permits.

At the beginning of the year, several buildings were condemned by the National Construction Authority (NCA), which also warned landlords against putting tenants’ lives at risk.

