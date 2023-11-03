Friday, November 3, 2023 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has asked Chief Justice Martha Koome to include the parole system in the ongoing criminal justice reform drive led by the Judicial arm of Government.

This, they say, will enable inmates to get a clearer way forward after their conviction

Speaking on Thursday, LSK Vice President Faith Odhiambo said the parole system helps prisoners to transition back into the community while making sure they follow the rules and do not pose a threat to the public.

Rooting for the reforms spearheaded by the National Council on Administrative Justice (NCAJ) that has seen two bills – Penal Code Amendment Bill 2023 and Criminal Procedure Code Amendment Bill 2023 -, Odhiambo said the changes should be robust to make the criminal justice system less punitive and more rehabilitative.

“It is not an eye for an eye when one commits a crime,” she said.

She added that it should be more about rehabilitating offenders back to society and helping them make meaningful adjustments.

Odhiambo, who is the front runner for the Presidency of the Law Society of Kenya in the February 2024 polls, hailed the proposals in the bills to formally abolish the death penalty for murder offences saying it was long overdue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST