Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – A disability rights and inclusion advocate has told women that a man should be the one who loves first.
She added that the scripture made it clear that a man finds a woman and loves her.
“Love is a more of a man thing in a relationship,” she wrote.
She then told women that the man loving the woman first, is the only thing that can stop polygamous men from hurting them.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>