Monday, November 27, 2023 – With U.S. President Joe Biden’s age becoming a major issue as the 2024 presidential election approaches, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has stated that there shouldn’t be any debate about it because he’s not that old for the presidency.

Bass who served in Congress before now, said those suggesting that Biden is too old to give the White House another go, need to look no further than what he’s already done for the country.

She stated that his record speaks for itself and she’s not sure what else he can do to convince people he’s fit to extend his tenure.

Bass added that the alternative to Joe is Trump and she sees that as a non-starter, and more than enough reason to pull the lever for POTUS again next year.