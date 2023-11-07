Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were spotted arriving at Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party separately.

The American model, 26, was pictured arriving alone and almost risked a run-in with the Swarm actor, 32, amid rumors that the pair had recently called it quits.

For the party, Lori Harvey donned a racy outfit featuring a gray graphic T-shirt tucked into just a pair of cheeky panties and sheer tights. She completed her looks with a pair of black, suede kitten heels and accessorized with a dazzling diamond chain around her neck.

For Idris, he looked stylish in a striped Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt teamed with straight-leg denim jeans. He also sported a pair of black high-op canvas sneakers to finish off his look.

This comes just a day after the pair deleted all photos of each other off of their Instagram accounts, sparking rumors of a split.