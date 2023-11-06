Monday, November 6, 2023 – Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have deleted all photos of each other from Instagram, sparking speculations they are no longer together.

News of the couple’s relationship made headlines multiple times and they regularly post each other on social media and take vacations together.

However, all that seems to be over now as each has wiped photos of the other out of their respective Instagram accounts.

A look through their IG shows no single photo of the other person.

Also, neither Damson nor Lori is following the other on Instagram.