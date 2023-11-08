Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have officially confirmed their breakup after a week of speculation.

The couple addressed the speculation in a joint statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement said. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The news comes shortly after the two were spotted arriving separately to Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party in New York.

Steve Harvey’s youngest daughter first went public with her relationship with the Snowfall star during her 26th birthday celebration on Jan. 13.

During Harvey’s birthday celebration, the former couple were spotted leaving the celebration hand-in-hand.

In celebration of Harvey’s birthday, Idris also posted a sweet snapshot to commemorate the model’s special day. “Happy Birthday Nunu,” wrote the actor.

They marked their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Idris’ Snowfall premiere back in February.