Monday, November 13, 2023 – Gospel singer Moses Bliss, who made headlines last weekend when actress Ekene Umenwa knelt down for him as he performed at her wedding ceremony, has prayed to God to bless him with his own wife.

He shared photos of himself dressed for a wedding and wrote in the caption,

“Lord I have suit. Please bring the bride.” The 27-year-old gospel singer said in 2022 that he is not married after rumours began flying that he has a wife and son.

