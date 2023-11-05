Sunday, November 5, 2023 – About three months ago, occupants of a seven-storey building in Kasarani were evacuated after the property started to sink.

Tenants said they detected irregularities when they noticed cracks on the floors.

The majority of these cracks were observed on the ground floor, where vehicles are parked.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) moved with speed and ordered the tenants to evacuate.

They discreetly marked the building with an ‘X’ sign.

This action coincided with the fabrication of a secure gate, effectively barricading any tenants from reentering the compromised structure.

The apartment has been repainted and is now ready to be rented out again, months after the occupants were evacuated.

A concerned Kenyan passed by the apartment and took photos.

“A building in Kasarani which had shown signs of collapsing leading to tenants evacuation has been repainted and ready for renting out again,’’ he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.