Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has weighed in on the woman claiming ownership of a Sh 17 billion oil consignment that was at the Mombasa Port.

The businesswoman called Anne Njeri Njoroge relived the mystery of her disappearance, days after she was declared missing, and revealed everything to the media.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Raila said what was happening was unfortunate.

“It is saddening!”

“These are people who have differed and now they are having blame games,” he said.

Raila questioned why Njeri was being arrested at night instead of during the day.

“You even wonder about what is happening.”

“Why is she being arrested at night?”

“If she has not stolen why arrest her?”

“And even if she stole why not do it during the day?” He posed.

He said that what Kenyans are interested in is to know the real person behind Njeri.

“You can have a good look at her.”

“Someone is backing her up.”

“Who is the person?” Raila posed.

Two importers are tussling over the ownership of the consignment, which Njeri says is hers.

The dispute blocked a ship from offloading but it eventually did yesterday and left the Mombasa port.

Marketing companies Galana Energies Limited and Aramco are reportedly claiming to own 100,000 metric tons of the said oil.

