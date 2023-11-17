Friday, November 17, 2023 – London Distillers Kenya Limited Chairman, Mohan Galot has said the spirits industry might collapse in the country due to overtaxation by President William Ruto’s regime.

Speaking on Friday, Galot said the requirement to pay excise duty upfront and the increased taxation on spirits is making it impossible to continue manufacturing and serving the market.

“The requirement to pay taxes in advance has put a huge strain on the business working capital and its ability to sustain the business operations. This has led to a decline in the capacity utilisation as a result of lack of adequate raw materials and ability to consolidate all the factors of production,” Galot said.

The Chairman said the future of the alcohol spirits sector is bleak and is bound to collapse if this policy requirement is not reviewed.

He said the situation has been exacerbated by the fact that molasses in the country are illegally exported to neighbouring countries, distilled, packaged, and comes back through informal routes flooding.

Galot said this has made it difficult to compete in the market.

Further, Galot noted that these illegal products have steadily been increasing and now stand at approximately 60 percent in the market.

“As the Chairman of London Distillers (K) Ltd, I wish to congratulate the Kenya Revenue Authority management for the concerted effort and commitment to address this issue and the market surveillance team are always on the ground to break the cartels involved,” he said.

As a company, Galot said they have through formal communication raised the matter with the concerned ministry to review its policy on the export of molasses which has created a massive shortage in the country for the last six months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST