Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will play against Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in a friendly game in February 2024.

The game is being billed as ‘The Last Dance’ in what is likely the final match-up between two of the all-time greats of the sport.

The match will take place in February and is part of the Riyadh Season Cup, which also features fellow Saudi team Al Hilal.

The game will also see Ronaldo face two other Barcelona favourites, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who followed Messi to Miami.

Ronaldo, 38, and Messi, 36, have faced off against each other 36 times in competitive matches and have shared one of the most iconic rivalries in soccer history.

There have been debates about who is better between Messi and Ronaldo throughout their storied career.

Messi has won a World Cup with Argentina – Ronaldo has not with Portugal, but he did win the European Championship in 2016. Messi also has a Copa America to his name.

Ronaldo has more Champions League titles though, winning the tournament five times, four in Madrid and once in Manchester. Messi won the competition four times with Barcelona but missed the 2006 final – the first to his name through injury.

Messi won Spain’s La Liga 10 times in 16 seasons with Barcelona, while Ronaldo won it twice in nine years there.

Messi also has eight Ballon d’Ors to the five of Ronaldo. Messi’s most recent gong this year was awarded to him by Beckham at a ceremony in Paris.