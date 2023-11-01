Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Lionel Messi has revealed the four players he thinks will win the battle for the Ballon d’Or in the coming years.

For the past 15 years, the Argentinian playmaker and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the award.

The Inter Miami player recently set a new record by winning his eighth award last night in Paris, extending his number of trophies over his Portuguese rival.

He saw off competition from Manchester City, Erling Haaland and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to win the award.

Asked who he thinks could be the next to win the award, Messi told L’Equipe ‘For a few years, we have seen players that can win it coming through.

‘It could be hotly contested in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappé and Vinicíus Juinor.

‘There are lots of young players that will fight for the Ballon d’Or. I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young but who has already played very well with Barcelona and has become an important player [could compete].

‘There will certainly be others who will fight for it as well with other players yet to appear. It will be a new era.’