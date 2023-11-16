

Thursday November 16, 2023 – Parliament is expected to approve the First Supplementary Budget for the Financial Year 2023/2024.

The document shows that the Executive has proposed spending Ksh622.5 million on Government advisory services during the period under review.

Government advisory services are rendered by experts who provide advice to the State on various issues, helping officials make informed decisions.

These experts offer insights, analysis, and recommendations to improve policies and programs.

Among the advisors set to benefit from the kitty are members of the Council of Economic Advisors led by its Chairperson, David Ndii, who is President William Ruto’s chief counsel on economic matters.

This is a significant development, especially since Ndii, has been very vocal in castigating Government officials for wasting public resources.

In April, Ndii expressed his frustration, stating that the Kenya Kwanza administration was experiencing a cash crunch since Government officials were not exercising the required level of frugality to reflect the state of the economy.

According to estimates contained in the Supplementary Budget, Ruto’s office will receive a total of Ksh 4 billion.

Initially, the National Assembly had approved Ksh 4.3 billion for the Office of the President but the amount has since been revised down as part of austerity measures instituted by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Despite the austerity measures, the supplementary budget has proposed a Ksh 90 billion increase in recurrent expenditure by the three arms of Government.

Of the Ksh 4 billion allocated to the Office of the President, Ksh 987 million will go towards financing Government printing services.

The rest of the ksh 4 billion will be used for General Administration Planning and Support Services.

While President William Ruto’s office has seen its budget cut, the Office of the Deputy President will receive Ksh 4.3 billion, up from an initial allocation of Ksh 3.5 billion.

The money allocated to Gachagua’s office is meant to facilitate operations in his office.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s office charged with Government Coordination and Supervision Services has seen its budget unchanged at Ksh1.2 billion.

Notably, Ksh10 billion has been allocated to finance State House Affairs which is an increase from the initial Ksh 6.4 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST