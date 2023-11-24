Friday, November 24, 2023 – A former Zimbabwean minister, Nyasha Chikwinya has called for the legalization of s3x work in the country.

The former Zanu PF cabinet minister who spoke at a meeting organized by the Economic Justice Women Project (EJWP), urged policymakers to prioritize the concerns of sex workers. She stated that sex workers play a significant role in preventing marriages from falling apart.

Chikwinya said;

“Our country has come a long way with this matter and what I believe is that if we fail to solve a problem the way we wish there should come a time when we accept what is on the ground. Sex work is a reality. It is time a push for its legalization commenced. That way we will be able to protect workers in this category from the rampant abuses they are facing. Many here would also admit that these sex workers are playing a very pivotal role in our society by saving several marriages from collapse. Even if we reach that stage there will still be no problem at all because these sex workers are involved in a trade of selling a product which can still be taken back home in its original state.”