Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has blasted President William Ruto and his men for constantly blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the worsening economic situation in the country.

In a social media post on Thursday, Dr. Aukot urged Ruto and his minions to leave Uhuru alone and handle the mess they are in as they promised Kenyans during their presidential campaigns.

The lawyer further stated that Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, should stop blaming Uhuru, and if they have any evidence, they should charge him instead of using burials and wedding ceremonies to castigate him.

“Leave Uhuru alone or bring any charges against him. Stop this excuse because it now exposes you and your ilk there as political con men. Alternatively, apologize to Kenyans and resign so we get a fresh government,” Furios Aukot wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST