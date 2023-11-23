Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Gor Mahia fanatic Jared Otieno aka Jaro Soja has faced fierce criticism after posting a chilling footage he recorded as his mum took her last breath.



The hearth-wrenching video shows a woman trying to resuscitate Jaro’s mum as he records while asking what led to her mum collapsing.



Not making any effort to help the dying mother, the renowned football fan continues documenting the incident until his mum is confirmed dead and voices of wailing women take over.



The chilling 5-minute footage also shows the dead woman being taken from her house to a nearby morgue in a van, Jaro still taking selfies and recording the driver transporting his mum’s lifeless body to the morgue.



The video has elicited sharp criticism, with many mocking Jaro Soja for being insensitive, heartless, and obsessed with social media content.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.

