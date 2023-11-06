Monday, November 6, 2023 – Larsa Pippen has hit back at Cardi B after she was slammed by the rapper for revealing she used to have sex four times a night with ex-husband and former NBA star, Scottie Pippen.

Back in March, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, revealed that she would have ‘sex four times a night, every night, before her divorce to the former NBA player in 2021.

During Cardi B’s interview at BravoCon 2023 last weekend, she criticised Larsa for revealing intimate details about her sex life and branded it ‘not a flex’, bluntly adding: ‘You need to go stitch your pussy up. Your man is sick’.

Following the American rapper’s controversial comments, Larsa was asked about the ordeal.

She said: ‘I don’t even know how someone else can comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?

‘She wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know. I kind of feel like that was comical.’

Larsa continued to address feedback she received about her revelation and also called out her costar, Alexia Echevarria.

She prompted the question: ‘And like, Alexia, how could you say you didn’t believe me?’

In response, Echevarria said, ‘I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you’d still be married.’

It comes after Marcus Jordan joked with Larsa about the size of her engagement ring on last week’s season premiere of The Real Housewives Of Miami on Bravo.

32-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, 60, has been in a relationship since 2022 with Larsa, who is the ex-wife of Michael’s former teammate Scottie.