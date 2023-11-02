Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, found herself in unfamiliar territory.

This is after a section of Rumuruti Town residents in Laikipia County staged protests yesterday, opposing a wellness and rehabilitation centre that Pastor Dorcas is planning to construct in the area.

While staging the demonstrations, the protestors demanded the immediate return of a 300-acre piece of land allegedly given out by the Laikipia County Government to Pastor Dorcas for the construction of the facility.

“As a people, we are saying in one voice that the County Government must engage us on how our land is used,” a resident lamented during the demos.

“We won’t accept. We won’t allow our land to be dished out illegally, where are our leaders in Laikipia?”

Residents faulted the project being fronted by Pastor Dorcas claiming that it is focusing on treating the problem instead of curing it.

They further pointed fingers at the County Government accusing it of failing to conduct public participation.

Consequently, the residents vowed to stage charged demonstrations if the County Government fails to heed their demands.

“We will demonstrate until the last minute, and we will organise even a bigger one,” another resident noted.

On October 11, Pastor Dorcas attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the rehabilitation centre, which she said will have a detention centre.

The Second Lady stated that patients will be detained at the facility until they have fully recovered.

“A health village is where the rehabilitation set within the community. This means victims of alcoholism and drug abuse are enrolled for medication but also, trained in TVET that has among others, sporting activities and religious institutions for their spiritual wellness.,” Pastor Dorcas noted at the time.

