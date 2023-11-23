Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A lady has hilariously suggested a new way women can get new menstruation terms from God.

@Iamrenike in a tweet she shared, said women should come together and maybe grow or buy the best apple in the world and give it to God, so they can apologise on Eve’s behalf and negotiate new menstruation terms.

She tweeted;

“I think we women should come together and maybe grow or buy the best Apple in the world and give it to God, so we can apologise on eve’s behalf and negotiate new menstruation terms. What do you think?

“Please 3 days once a month. He should put us in deep sleep for like 45 mins and sort everything out. We won’t mind. I know it’s hard work for all the angels but please consider.

“You can also write request for the spiritual operation insider paper. If you want breast reduction or bbl as they’re sorting out the uterus and ovaries, you can beg. But maybe you will add grapes to your apples. Please let me know what you all think, make we run this thing before next year.WOMEN ARISEEEEEE LETS GOOOOO”