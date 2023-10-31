Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A lady has narrated how she tackled an usher who wanted to seize her phone in church.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady revealed that the usher approached her after she tried using her phone to open her Bible app.

She revealed that after the usher asked her to hand over the phone to him, her response made him leave.

She further revealed that she was ready to slug it out with anyone who approached her over the incident after the church service, but no one did.

Watch the video below