Sunday, November 12, 2023 – A lady called Alma Asibobi has said she cancelled a ride after an e-hailing driver addressed her as ‘darling’.

“I ordered a Bolt in PH and the driver called me. I said, “Hi, good evening” Driver: “Hello darling, how are you doing?” Me, completely bewildered: “I’m sorry, what did you say?” BD: “I said how are you doing, darling?” Darling ke? I just hung up and cancelled the ride,” she posted on Saturday, November 11.

“I don’t think anything has left me this speechless in a long time. Darling as in how? From where to where? Port-Harcourt please.”