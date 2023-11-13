Monday, November 13, 2023 – A lady called out a short let apartment company for allegedly hiding a camera in its bathroom.

In a series of posts shared on X, Chidera said herself and her friends booked an apartment sometime in December 2022.

She mentioned that they had their shower, went out for an event and retired to the apartment later.

She wrote that it was one of them who found the camera hidden inside an empty tissue box placed inside the bathroom.

She said the management of the apartment denied any knowledge of the camera.

Read her posts below

Watch a video showing the moment the camera was found below

We had two events, showered in between, stepped out and finally came back to retire for the night. All was good and well, till I heard my friend’s voice, lo and behold, a camera in the freaking bathroom, they hid it inside an empty tissue box. pic.twitter.com/wIn3aljqNY — Chidera🦋 (@toniyababyy) November 12, 2023