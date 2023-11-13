Monday, November 13, 2023 – A lady called out a short let apartment company for allegedly hiding a camera in its bathroom.
In a series of posts shared on X, Chidera said herself and her friends booked an apartment sometime in December 2022.
She mentioned that they had their shower, went out for an event and retired to the apartment later.
She wrote that it was one of them who found the camera hidden inside an empty tissue box placed inside the bathroom.
She said the management of the apartment denied any knowledge of the camera.
Read her posts below
Watch a video showing the moment the camera was found below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>