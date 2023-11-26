Sunday, November 26, 2023 – A woman broke down in tears when police arrested her after she was caught masturbating on a beach.

Christine Revels-Glick, who was 34 at the time, was pleasuring herself with a vibrator on a beach in Georgia, US, where she thought nobody would see.

However, people could see her and some apparently heard her “moaning”.

They informed the police and they arrived at the scene.

When she was approached by officers, Revels-Glick at first denied all knowledge and claimed she was just lying down on her towel enjoying the day.

Police asked to search her bag after they didn’t believe her story. Revels-Glick then got increasingly stressed and admitted to using a vibrator.

She told the cops: “I was covered up and I just had an orgasm.”

She added: “I am sorry. I was just stressed out.”

Revels-Glick claimed it only took her 20 seconds to finish the raunchy act. She broke down in tears as police handcuffed her.

Footage of the arrest racked up millions of views after it was released.

She initially asked the police: “What did I do? What did I do?”

When the officers revealed what she did, she replied: “Who saw that?”

One cop said: “A couple of people.”

Revels-Glick then denied it and started acting out what she was apparently doing, which she said was just lying on the towel. Officers did not believe her and asked to search through her bag.

“This is really highly offensive to me,” Revel-Glick said before coming clean and said, “It is my vibrator, I was sitting on the beach and I… okay do I get a ticket?”

She was later seen breaking down in tears as she was walking. She said: “I am sorry. I am sorry. I was in the water.”

She later pleaded with the cops: “Please don’t do this to me. Are you serious?”

One beachgoer told Smoking Gun they reported the incident after they heard her “moaning”.

Revels-Glick was released shortly after her arrest on subpoena. According to Atlanta-based attorneys Conaway and Strickler, she could face a 12-month jail sentence. However it remains unclear whether she appeared before the courts.