Monday, November 6, 2023 – A lady called Edidiong Abasi has revealed that a man who wants to marry her 31-year-old friend asked her to get pregnant before the wedding.

She said she told her friend to “lift herself from the ground” as such a man is not fit to be her husband.

“My friend just turned 31 and there’s this guy that claims he wants to marry her but needs her to fall pregnant first. She says she doesn’t know what to do so I’ve told her to lift herself from the ground, that’s not her husband. Are we in 2023 or 1932,” she wrote on Sunday, November 5.