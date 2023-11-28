Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Former American football star, Kroy Biermann has been sued by Chase Bank over more than $10,000 in credit card debt.

Chase Bank in its lawsuit claimed that Biermann is alleging he owes a total of $13,071.88 which is now due. Chase attached Kroy’s credit card statements in their complaint, which show the fat balances starting to rack up since summer.

Kroy and his wife, Kim Zolciak’s financial issues have been well documented, starting with the alleged seven-figure sum they owe the IRS.

Last month, BMW won a case against Kroy over non-payment of a Rolls-Royce and just this month a judge ordered Kroy to return the $400,100 SV to the car company.

Kroy was also sued by Sky Warrior over a $52,500 gambling debt from a bad run at a casino down in the Bahamas.