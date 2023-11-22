Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Kris Jenner has recalled a time the entire passengers and crew on an plane discovered she had joined the mile high club.

The mile high club is a term used to describe a group of people who have had sex on an air plane while it’s up in the air.

Kris explained that she and her then-husband Caitlyn Jenner ventured to the bathroom while they were up in the air.

For Cosmopolitan’s 50th anniversary issue, Kris shared some details on the embarrassing moment.

She told the publication: “The most embarrassing moment was when I was with [Caitlyn] on a commercial airliner in first class. We joined the Mile High Club and felt we got away with it, we had sex in the bathroom and we came out and nobody said anything.

“At the end of the flight, the flight attendant got on the microphone: ‘Congratulations [to the Jenners]. You’ve just joined the mile-high club. We’re so proud of you and we’ve decided to give you a bottle of champagne, yay!”

Kris said that she “could not squish down in her seat low enough’ and was left feeling “mortified”

Kris has previously opened up on some of her sauciest sexual encounters in her 2011 book Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spoke about her former partner Todd Waterman and confessed that they’d “had sex in cars, on a tennis court, in a pool house, in a garage and up and down the stairs”

Jenner then added that the pair were having “sex everywhere, all the time”

Back in April 2022, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dropped some hints about her sex life with her current man, Corey Gamble.

Ellen asked Kris what three things Corey would say she does well and the momager said: “Oh, he thinks I’m a good golfer. He thinks I’m a good mom and he thinks I’m…I don’t want to say the last one!”

She also once sent out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew so that she and Corey could get intimate.