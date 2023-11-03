Friday November 3, 2023 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed it confiscated a $2,000 (KSh 302,200) wedding dress imported by a couple from the United States (US).

In a statement on its social media yesterday, the taxman clarified that the dress was valued at over $500 (KSh 75,550) and hence subjected to tax under the customs laws.

KRA explained that it was implementing the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA).

“The wedding dress in question was valued at $2,000 (KSh 302,200), which exceeded the allowable limit of $500 for duty-free items.”

“According to the relevant customs laws, it was indeed subject to duty,” KRA confirmed.

KRA noted that the couple had to pay taxes for the gown to be released.

“We are pleased to inform you that the couple, upon understanding the tax requirements, paid the necessary taxes and complied with the regulations.”

“We are grateful for their cooperation,” KRA stated.

The incident happened in September 2023 and sparked a public uproar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST