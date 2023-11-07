Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) boss, Humprey Wattanga, has said his department will work with the Ministry of Tourism to ensure tourists are not harassed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Tuesday, Wattanga stated that the plan will ensure a smooth transition across borders.

“It is important to note that all goods intercepted at the point of entry, particularly firearms and drones, must have required permits issued by relevant state departments. However, visitors can retrieve their belongings at the exit point as they depart,” Watanga said.

“In the future, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, we will proactively inform visitors about the necessary documentation needed for such items to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition across our borders,” Wattanga stated.

The KRA boss noted that tourism is a key revenue generator in Kenya, adding that the commission is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the sector.

