Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to her fourth child, and her first with husband Travis Barker.
The pair are now reportedly proud parents of a son, according to People.
It comes just weeks after Kourtney opened up on the emergency surgery she had to undergo.
Her husband Travis cancelled his Blink-182 UK tour in September and rushed home after discovering Kourtney was in hospital.
