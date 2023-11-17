Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker’s son’s name has officially been confirmed.

According to a birth certificate obtained by People Magazine, the reality star, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The couple’s son was born on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Kardashian Barker is already mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.