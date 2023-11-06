Monday, November 6, 2023 – Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are reportedly happy following the birth of their first child together after ‘terrifying’ fetal surgery to save the child’s life.

Following the birth of their son who arrived over the weekend, a source told Us Weekly that the couple ‘are both elated.’

‘They have a beautiful baby boy,’ the insider confirmed of the reality star and Blink-182 drummer’s recent addition, who arrived into the world on November 4.

The reality star is also said to feel ‘over the moon about her son’s arrival’ after ‘pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end.’

A source told People that she is ‘happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now’ and ‘feels so blessed.’

Neither Kardashian, 44, Barker, or their families have posted to confirm the exciting news or share photos of their infant.

It has been a long road for the famous couple as they spent two years trying to conceive the baby.

Kourtney tried IVF several times and she did not get pregnant until she finally stopped all treatments late last year. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran has said in the past that she feels getting pregnant naturally was ‘God’s plan.’

In September, the POOSH founder revealed she had ‘terrifying’ fetal surgery to save her unborn baby’s life.

Appearing on his in-laws’ Hulu series The Kardashians, he also disclosed that Kourtney’s due date was on Halloween.

On Saturday morning Travis’ Insta Stories played host to some plugs for his clothing line Famous – but no mention of the baby.

This is a fourth child for Kourtney as she already has three children; Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40.

It is the third child for Travis who shares two children; Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48. The rock star also considers Shanna’s daughter with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya – 24-year-old model Atiana De La Hoya his child.