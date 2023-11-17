

Friday, November 17, 2023 – Members of Parliament summoned businesswoman Anne Njeri to appear before them on November 22 to prove ownership of the controversial Sh17 billion oil consignment that was shipped into the country.

In a letter dated November 16, the National Assembly’s Energy Committee directed Njeri to provide six documents during her hearing.

This includes documents showing the country of origin of the consignment, indicators of pricing, intended destination of the consignment, and its place in the current Government-to-Government arrangement on oil importation.

Other documents to be provided include ownership of the consignment and any other particulars that would back her claims.

“Pursuant to the mandate, the Committee has noted with concern the ongoing dispute over ownership of an oil consignment that has generated interest countrywide,” read part of the statement.

“The Committee further notes that given the huge volumes involved and the resultant potential to distort the market, it would be prudent to accord you an opportunity to appraise the Committee on the status of the matter.”

Njeri, through her lawyer Cliff Ombeta, informed the press that she would honour the summons but also move to court to file for contempt against the government for discharging the 100,000 metric tonnes of fuel against an existing order.

She further pointed out that she would seek compensation over the fuel and violation of her rights when she was allegedly kidnapped shortly after recording a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters.

