Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Former Meru county Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has pleaded with the Senate to send his successor, Kawira Mwangaza, home, saying she is a big embarrassment to the people of Meru.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Kiraitu thanked the Meru County Assembly for impeaching Mwangaza, whom she termed a drama queen and a fake bishop.

The Harvard-schooled former county boss also remembered last year when he begged the Meru electorate not to elect Mwangaza who was hiding behind the church.

“I told you she was a fake Bishop, I told you she was hiding behind the name, and I told you she was a village drama queen. Now you can see her dramas because I can see them as well.

“The problems Governor Kawira is facing are courtesy of the insults she hurled at the Catholic priests in Igoji…Thank you for the time you gave me to serve you,” Kiraitu stated.

Mwangaza is now under the mercy of the Senate which will either approve or reject her impeachment in the next 10 days.

