Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni may soon be forced out of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

This follows his clandestine links to the formation of a new political party.

Already, President William Ruto and his allies have heightened their onslaught on Kioni, seeking his expulsion from the party.

In a press statement, the faction led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Kanini Kega, wants Kioni to be kicked out from Jubilee over links to a new party, Kamwene.

Kioni was accused of forming the Kamwene Party while still serving as Jubilee’s Secretary General prior to a court ruling deciding the future of the party marred by the rise of splinter groups.

He was also alleged to have disobeyed the conservatory orders issued by the court, barring him from acting on behalf of Jubilee pending the determination of the court case.

“Our legal team has been instructed to bring to the attention of the High Court the contemptuous manner in which Kioni continues to treat its orders,” read part of the party’s communique.

“As such apply the setting aside of those conservatory orders so that Kioni can be truly free to launch his recently established Kamwene Party,” read the communique further.

Kega further claimed that Kioni, a former Ndaragua MP, single-handedly reorganised the party’s organs, contrary to the orders.

According to Kega, Kioni has no power to convene any party organ meetings or Replace National Executive Committee (NEC) members with non-members of Jubilee.

“His powers to write ‘dismissal letters’ to members of the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee and the National Disciplinary Committee have also been stripped,” Kega alleged, further warning members of the public against adhering to his rival’s directive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST