Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – The head of the British Monarch, King Charles III, has refused to apologise to Mau Mau veterans who were met with brutal force by the British army during the colonial period.

Instead, King Charles III, who is on a four-day tour of Kenya, told the Kenyans people of his ‘greatest sorrow and deepest regret’ at Britain’s ‘abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence’ during the Colonial era.

In a keynote speech that went further than many expected amid calls for an apology over government abuses under his late mother’s reign, King Charles said there was ‘no excuse’ for British ’wrongdoings’ in the East African nation, particularly against the Mau Mau rebellion.

‘It is the intimacy of our shared history that has brought our people together. However, we must also acknowledge the most painful times of our long and complex relationship,” King Charles stated on Tuesday.

A section of Mau Mau veterans had asked King Charles III to apologise and compensate them for the injustices Britain committed during the colonial era.

The Kenyan DAILY POST