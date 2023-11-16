

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has urged President William Ruto to minimise the lies he has been telling Kenyans.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Aukot asked the Head of State to minimise what he termed as public relations stunts in his administration.

Aukot stated that most people in the country were not happy with the direction the nation was taking, and it was time the Government toned down on playing politics.

The former Presidential aspirant opined that the best way to know the state of the nation is by looking into the lives of common mwananchi.

“They could do better if they reduce the PR.”

“They are too much into PR, glossing over issues.”

“You need to look at the state of individuals in this country; and what they are going through on a daily basis.”

“That should be able to tell you the state of the nation.”

“The truth of the matter people are not happy.”

“I think the less they play politics, the better for the country.”

“Even if you are to tell lies or if he cannot stop telling lies, at least reduce them,” Aukot said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST