Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A kind stranger came to the aid of a curvy woman who needed help crossing a flooded street and it was captured on video.
The woman shared the video on X and wrote,
“I was carried on the back by a total stranger.”
In the video, the slender stranger is seen carefully wading through flood water with the woman on his back. When he reached dry land, he carefully put her down.
Watch the video below.
