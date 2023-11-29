Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has threatened to name Members of Parliament who bring strangers into parliament to engage in amorous behaviours.

Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Ichungwah cautioned lawmakers who had developed the habit of bringing women to the parliament premises.

Without mentioning names, Ichung’wah claimed two MPs had, on one occasion, brought women into the bar meant for lawmakers.

The Kikuyu MP threatened to expose and shame the two culprits publicly if they repeated the mistake again

“I was shocked one of these Wednesday evenings when the House sits till 9:00 pm, to walk to the member’s bar, I will not name the two members who had invited visitors to the member’s bar, but should the same happen, I will be relaying the names to your office so that you also take action,” Ichung’wah said.

Ichung’wah said such behaviours by the MPs were making it difficult for other members to caucus and lobby each other.

He pointed out that it is usually uncomfortable to share ideas when non-members are present in the members’ lounge.

“It is members who are inviting their visitors, and while that place is designated for sitting members, it is because that is where members go and caucus and lobby each other, and we may not be able to do that comfortably when you have strangers next to you.

The Kenyan DAILY POST