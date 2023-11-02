Thursday, November 2, 2023 – National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah has spoken after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was spotted in State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, dining with a visiting Royal couple, King Charles III and Queen Camilla who arrived in the country on Monday.

The Azimio supremo is amongst the top leaders who were invited to a State Banquet which was held at State House on Tuesday evening in honour of the head of the British Monarch.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Dialogue Committee that is currently taking place in Bomas of Kenya, Ichung’wa, who is also a Kikuyu Member of Parliament, said Raila was invited to the Banquet just the same way other leaders were invited.

He said that just the same way they were invited to attend the Africa Climate Summit that took place in Kenya last month, Raila was invited the same.

“Just the same way His Excellency was there for dinner during the Climate Summit 2023, the former Prime Minister was also there. Myself and Dr Kalonzo were not there, we had other engagements. But we were also all invited,” Ichungwah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST