Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has reacted after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga endorsed the National Delegates Committee (NADCO) report.

On Wednesday, Raila led an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leadership in endorsing the recommendations by the NADCO report

Reacting to the Azimio la Umoja leadership’s decision to endorse the report, Ichung’wah said every good journey has a good start.

In a statement, the National Assembly Majority leader, who was a co-chair of the bipartisan team, said political contests should never be used to bring about hatred.

According to Ichung’wah, political contests should serve as avenues for constructive dialogue in pursuit of the greater good.

“Baba, Raila Odinga every good journey has a good start. As we said,”..political contestations should never be a catalyst for animosity or hatred.

“Instead, they should serve as avenues for constructive dialogue, where differing ideologies converge in pursuit of the greater good,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST