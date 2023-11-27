Monday, November 27, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of attempting to sabotage the ongoing National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) process which wrote its final report on Saturday.

Speaking on Monday, Ichung’wah, who is also the National Assembly Majority leader, said Uhuru is the man behind the split among leaders on the outcome of the national dialogue talks.

Ichungwah spoke moments after Azimio la Umoja’s presidential running mate Martha Karua and former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa disputed the proposals made by the NADCO, arguing that they failed to tackle the critical matters Kenyans are facing.

Ichungwah said Uhuru is controlling Wamalwa and Karua and he is the one who told them to reject the report.

“Uhuru Kenyatta, You served the country as President for ten years. The greatest honor a nation can bestow on any citizen. While at it, You destroyed our ECONOMY and nation through State Capture. What else do you want??? Why scuttle that which is attempting to fix your MESS?” he posed.

“Can’t you let those with the temerity and intellect to fix your mess do it in peace? Your fear that others may and will succeed where you failed is the height of PETTINESS.”

